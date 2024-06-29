The First Lady’s Corner: FL’s UAE visit has MIC focus

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to promote cultural exchanges and stronger relations with the Arab nation where 700,000 Filipinos live and work.

The highlight of the First Lady’s journey is the promotion of the country’s first sovereign fund.

She had a “productive” meeting yesterday with officials of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), a capital pool in the United Arab Emirates.

The First Lady was joined by Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) president Rafael Consing Jr.

“I had a productive meeting with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. Thank you for the insightful discussions,” Mrs. Marcos said in her Instagram post.

ADIA is a globally diversified investor owned by the Abu Dhabi government which targets to generate long-term value creation.

The MIC, on the other hand, is the country’s first government-owned firm that manages the Philippines’ sovereign wealth fund called the Maharlika Investment Fund.

Mrs. Marcos also met with the officials of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

“I was amazed to learn about the UAE’s commitment to fostering clean energy worldwide. We had an interesting discussion on how these innovations are shaping a sustainable future,” she said.

Meeting of 2 FLs seal UAE, Phl ties

Arriving on Friday, the First Lady was welcomed by her counterpart in the UAE, Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan.

Mrs. Marcos also met several UAE officials in a reception held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

The First Lady expressed her pleasure at visiting the UAE and thanked Her Highness for the warm hospitality she received.

Both sides discussed opportunities for their respective countries to enhance cooperation between entities in both countries across various fields, particularly in culture, arts and heritage.

The First Ladies also explored ways to enrich the cultural and artistic landscape of both nations, with focus on early childhood development and investments in human capital.

Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan told Mrs. Marcos that attention to culture and the arts in all their forms, as well as national heritage, is at the core of the UAE’s developmental vision.

As a result of the visit, the UAE indicated its interest in encouraging creative and talented individuals to enhance the cultural and artistic scene and elevate this sector.

Her Highness also briefed Mrs. Marcos on the UAE leadership’s efforts and initiatives in the field of women empowerment. Also highlighted were the opportunities and support for enhancing UAE women’s contributions to the development of their communities and the progress of the nation at various levels.

Mrs. Marcos, for her part, commended the UAE’s progress, expressing her admiration for Emirati women who have successfully become key partners in development and nation building.

She hailed the role of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who is revered as the Mother of the Nation, the chairperson of the General Women’s Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, for her support of women and her dedication to providing the resources and opportunities that have made the empowerment of Emirati women an inspirational model.

Mrs. Marcos lauded Her Highness’ efforts in humanitarian work and her pioneering initiatives worldwide.

She also praised Her Highness for her attention to the fields of culture, arts, and Emirati and human heritage, as well as her distinctive initiatives.