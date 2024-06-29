THE FIGHT’S NOT OVER: Boxing still keeping old-school vibe

The sport of boxing remains the same despite the rule changes that have been applied the past decades or so.

It is the coverage of boxing which has significantly evolved.

Speaking with renowned promoter Bob Arum a few years back, the Top Rank chief recalled how it was in the 1980s.

When Marvin Hagler took on Thomas Hearns for the world middleweight championship of the world in 1985, the Hall of Fame promoter narrated how his publicity team devised a 21-city press tour that took just 18 or 19 days to finish.

One guy who was a part of what was oftentimes called the Magical Mystery Tour — obviously inspired by the Beatles album — looked back with fondness.

“There was this particular day when we had to go to three cities in one day and I would then wake up in the middle of the night thinking where I was,” he said.

Arum initially thought the two fighters won’t have the patience to deal with the media on a daily basis.

On a few occasions, Top Rank would bring in a few writers to join the sortie as the papers then had so much influence.

While multi-city tours were still being done, the number of cities being visited has decreased considerably.

Nowadays, New York and Los Angeles are the leading tour stops. Sometimes, Las Vegas is thrown into the mix.