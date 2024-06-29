Tech revolution in real estate

The rapid advancement of technology has not left any industry untouched. Real estate is no exception.

Adapting innovation and technology is not just a luxury but a strategic necessity. It’s crucial for investors, developers and even homeowners to adjust to these changes to stay ahead.

PropTech, a portmanteau of “property” and “technology,” is a trend currently redefining the sector. The National Association of Realtors define PropTech as “the complete landscape of established and emerging digital tools used by real estate professionals to complete all aspects of the property transaction cycle — from researching to listing to buying and selling.”

In the Philippines, PropTech is transforming the market through smart home systems, virtual reality property tours and enhanced property management. These technologies ease transactions, improve customer service and minimize human errors — further signaling a paradigm shift in the industry.

“We’re not just looking at immediate benefits. Our focus is on the long-term impact, setting new standards, and inspiring a shift across the industry. Through strategic PropTech integration, we aim to create spaces that not only serve our current tenants but also pave the way for future generations,” SM Prime Holdings vice president and SM Offices head Alexis Ortiga said in a statement.