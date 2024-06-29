Team Kramer Joins MR.DIY Philippines in New Campaign: “For BIG and small FAMILYhan needs, MERON DIYan!”

MR.DIY Philippines has unveiled its 2024 campaign with a renewed focus on catering to every family’s needs, both big and small. The campaign tagline, “For BIG and small FAMILYhan needs, MERON DIYan!” encapsulates the brand’s mission to be the ultimate destination for home improvement. This initiative highlights MR.DIY’s commitment to offering “Always Low Prices,” a diverse product range, and convenient shopping across numerous locations.

The term "FAMILYhan" ingeniously blends "Family" and “Pamilihan” (marketplace), positioning MR.DIY as the go-to market for Filipino families. This campaign underscores the brand’s dedication to affordability, quality, and variety, ensuring every family can find what they need at MR.DIY. The 2024 campaign video and new jingle, unveiled with a dynamic dance mob, add an energetic touch to the brand’s refreshed image.

The partnership with Team Kramer remains a cornerstone of the campaign. The ceremonial “BIG and small” contract signing with MR.DIY’s Brand Ambassador, Team Kramer, marked a significant moment, emphasizing the collaborative spirit and shared values between the brand and the celebrity family. Doug Kramer highlighted the rewarding collaboration, noting the positive impact of MR.DIY products on their home and the overwhelming positive feedback from their followers.