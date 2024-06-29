TeaM Energy recognized for responsible citizenship

TeaM Energy Corporation was recently cited by the Provincial Board of Quezon for its corporate social responsibility efforts in the province through a Provincial Resolution passed on April 22, 2024. Quezon Vice Governor Anacleto Alcala III (6th from left) is shown handing a copy of Provincial Resolution No. 2024-099 to representatives of TeaM Energy led by Froilan Gregory Romualdez III (8th from right). Authored by Board Member Roderick Magbuhos (center), the resolution expressed its “profound appreciation and gratitude” to TeaM Energy for “consistently demonstrating a commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable development and community empowerment.” The power firm has supported the development initiatives of Quezon Governor Angelina “Helen” Tan, particularly in enhancing public healthcare. Also in the photo are (left to right): Board Member Julius Jay Luces; Ex-Officio Board Member Angelo Eduarte; Board Member Claro Talaga Jr.; Board Member Vinette Alcala-Naca; Carlo Calvario, External Affairs Associate, TeaM Energy; Board Member Harold Butardo; Ethel Osio, External Affairs Manager, TeaM Energy; Board Member Maria Yllana Liwanag-Asistio; Francis Xavier Sia, Board Secretary (partly hidden); Ex-Officio Board Member Jackelyn Delimos; Board Member John Joseph Aquivido; and Board Member Isaias Ubana II. Quezon is the host province of TeaM Energy’s 735 megawatt (MW) Pagbilao Power Station, and the adjacent 400 MW Pagbilao 3 Power Project where TeaM Energy has a 50% stake.