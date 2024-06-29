Teacher loses P40K in online scam

GALIMUYOD, Ilocos Sur — A 27-year-old teacher from Barangay Sacaang, Galimuyod, Ilocos Sur lost some P40,000 in an online scam Friday to an alleged Lending Corp. based in Cebu City.

A police report said that the teacher was trying to avail of a cash loan from employees of A&B Lending Corporation believed to be located at Salinas Drive, Cebu City after she read it in Facebook that the company was offering cash loans.

The victim personally reported to Galimuyod PNP that she was allegedly scammed/swindled through an online lending scam by the suspects.

She told police that on the morning of 24 June while she was browsing her Facebook, she saw an advertisement of a lending corporation (A&B Lending Corp.).

She then opened the link, and upon clicking, one of the suspects messaged her through Telegram. The victim was convinced and registered online for a loan application.

On the afternoon of 25 June, she was informed that in order to withdraw her requested loan amounting to P100,000, she must first deposit an amount of P10,000. via bank transfer (CIMB Bank, 2086 7602 5287 33) for the correction of her information details and to receive her One Time Password.

On the same date, suspect again informed the victim that she must deposit an amount of P10,000 via bank transfer (CIMB Bank, 2086 7602 7772 82) for the activation of her account because it was frozen due to the wrong details of her GCash withdrawal account number during her application.

On the evening of the same date, suspect informed the victim to transact with one of her cohorts through Telegram. During their conversation, the victim was advised again to deposit an amount of P20,000 to the account of the Releasing Department of A&B Lending Corp. via bank transfer (CIMB Bank, 2086 7602 7490 17) for the releasing fee.