Security guard surrenders after alleged shooting

CANDON CITY, Ilocos Sur — A shooting incident involving a security guard at Shakey’s has left a young man injured, following an altercation in the early hours of Saturday, 29 June.

According to reports, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a council member of Barangay Ayudante notified the Candon City Police Station that a shooting victim had been rushed to Ilocos Sur Medical Center. CPS personnel promptly arrived at the hospital and identified the injured individual.

A subsequent investigation at around 2:20 a.m. revealed that two minors who were companions of the victim had accused a Shakey’s security guard of being the shooter. The minors alleged that the guard fired at them during an encounter outside the restaurant.

Upon being confronted, the security guard, employed by Librians Security Agency, voluntarily surrendered to the authorities along with his issued Armscor 9mm pistol. He recounted the events leading up to the shooting, stating that on the evening of 28 June, at about 9:50 p.m., he was on duty when he observed three males loitering near the motorcycle parking area in front of Shakey’s.

The guard claimed he saw one of them siphoning fuel from a motorcycle into a 1.5-liter plastic bottle. He confronted them and fired a warning shot in an easterly direction, which caused the three to flee. However, the shot had struck one of the individuals in the right leg.

The victim’s current condition remains undisclosed, and further investigations are underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The security guard is now in police custody as authorities continue to gather evidence and witness testimonies.