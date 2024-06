SCPW, SM Prime cap Wetland Center Design Competition for Macabebe Mangrove and Coastal Site

The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila’s entry, “Bankauan,” emerged as the first place winner of the competition. The De La Salle University - College of Saint Benilde (DLSU-CSB) secured the second spot with their design, “Isnawa” while the National University (NU) rounded out the top three with their entry, “Talisayan.” The three schools emerged at the top, besting four other schools.

The event was also supported by the Living Lakes Biodiversity and Climate Project (LLBCP), Unilever Philippines, and Maynilad.

