San Fernando gears up for ‘tech-driven future

The local government of San Fernando City in Pampanga province is setting its sights on becoming a “smart sustainable city” by harnessing the power of information and communication technology (ICT).

This ambitious goal is outlined in a detailed plan on the city’s website, which highlights three key focus areas: ICT system development (e-services), ICT industry and community development, and ICT infrastructure development.

In building a digital backbone, the foundation of any smart city is a robust ICT infrastructure and San Fernando recognizes this and is making significant investments in this area, as the city plans to develop a fiber optic network that will provide high-speed internet connectivity to all government offices, schools, hospitals, and businesses.

This will not only improve communication and data exchange but also lay the groundwork for future technological advancements.

The local government of San Fernando is not only focused on using technology for internal improvement but also aims to become a hub for the IT and Business Process Management (BPM) industry.

It is already creating an environment that is conducive to the growth of these industries which includes developing IT parks, providing training and support to potential IT workers, and attracting tech companies to invest in the city.

By fostering a vibrant ICT industry, San Fernando can create new jobs, boost the local economy, and position itself as a leader in the digital age. The city also recognizes the importance of digital literacy and plans to equip its residents with the skills they need to thrive in a technology-driven world. This includes offering computer literacy programs and promoting STEM education in schools.