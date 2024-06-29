RADIUS TELECOMS: LEADING INNOVATIONS TOWARDS DIGITAL INCLUSIVITY

As the telecommunications industry continues to advance technologically, more providers are crowding the market. This interest has sparked a competitive race to offer consumers the best services and deals.
Radius Telecoms, Inc., a subsidiary of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco), is paving the way to provide dependable access to this growing market and has been at the forefront of technological innovations.
As one of the preferred connectivity providers in the Metro Manila area, Radius stands out with its core networking solutions, dedicated internet access, and managed and cloud services, including SD-WAN and zero-trust networking solutions, which are known for their reliability and speed.
Radius offers a wide range of services through its advanced end-to-end fiber optic network and known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure. Apart from belonging to one of the largest conglomerates in Southeast Asia and has gained MEF 2.0 certification, boasting over 20 years of industry expertise, the high-quality network being highlighted by Radius is realized by its global partnerships with big international ICT companies such as Cisco, Nokia, and Juniper. Through the same fiber optic network, it operates an ISP brand named RED Fiber, dedicated to delivering 100% fiber internet to households and businesses, ensuring fast and reliable connections around the clock. Moreover, the company also caters to small and medium enterprises through its sub-brand, RED Fiber for Business.
Strategic Business Alliances
Radius believes in going above and beyond in forging fruitful collaborations with the best in the industry to cater to the ever-evolving needs of their customers.
At the recent International Telecoms Week in Maryland, USA, on 17 May 2024, Radius and Console Connect HK Limited (Console Connect) formed a strategic collaboration that will boost the former’s cloud services. The collaboration also aims to provide straightforward and innovative ways for Philippine-based enterprise customers to access the cloud, demonstrating Radius’ commitment to innovate tailor-fit solutions.
In addition to forging stronger business alliances, Radius launched an IPTV solution strategically marketed towards hospitality and healthcare industries. Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, and Marco Polo Ortigas in Pasig City, are two of the first hotels to have been successfully served by this solution. More hospitals and hotels are in the pipe for the rest of the year, to be installed with an IPTV solution for continued internet and cable connection.
Commitment to Excellence
Radius’ commitment to excellence in the field has been recognized by its business partners.
With the increasing number of hyperscalers and data centers in the country, Radius has proactively met the growing demand by establishing facilities in new data centers launched last year, including Digital Edge, Digital Halo, and STT-Globe (CAV1) with an implemented diverse east and west access routes to ensure connectivity and seamless operations for the data center. In light of the continuous presence of these hyperscalers and the high local demand, Radius aims to be present to four new data centers by Q4 2024. Ongoing partnership agreements are already being discussed with the involved parties, demonstrating Radius’ commitment to expanding its network and meeting the increasing demand. Because of this, the International Finance Awards recognized Radius as the Most Strategic Partner for Data Centers and Hyperscalers.
Fortinet Philippines, on 29 January 2024, formally recognized and honored its partnership with Radius by awarding them the prestigious Advocate Partner of the Year Award. The award was given in recognition of Radius’ excellence in utilizing Fortinet’s hardware to deliver innovative networking solutions, such as SD-WAN, for the enterprise market and managed security solutions for small and medium enterprises. The simple award rites at Radius’ headquarters in Pasig City underscored both companies’ outstanding collaboration and dedication and highlighted the telco’s significant contributions and impact within the industry.
Additionally, on 28 May 2024, Radius demonstrated its commitment to fostering positive relationships by proudly serving as one of the silver sponsors at Fortinet’s Accelerate Asia 2024 Conference. The event, held at the Shangri-La Fort in Taguig City, was a venue for Radius to engage with esteemed ICT companies and vendors, emphasizing the significance of digital transformation and the boundless opportunities presented by the Platform Era.
Towards a Broader Audience
RED Fiber for Business participated in the PHILSME EXPO 2024, the most significant trade exposition for small and medium enterprises. Held last May 10 to 11, the event facilitated valuable connections between the brand and various companies, enabling RED Fiber to showcase top-notch internet services and forge crucial partnership deals.
With an impressive crowd of over 9,000 attendees across the two-day expo, RED Fiber for Business further cemented its standing as the foremost provider of 100% fiber internet connectivity solutions for SMEs.
More Company Milestones
One Meralco’s commitment to championing diversity and inclusion was fulfilled by Radius’ this Pride Month. The subsidiary participated in the “LoveLaban2Everyone” held at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City as one of the key sponsors, providing fiber internet connectivity for the participants during the whole-day event. The event served as a platform for Radius to express its wholehearted support for the LGBTQIA community, advocating for an inclusive and diverse society.
Moreover, the event saw the active participation of RED Fiber, an ISP brand under the Radius group. RED Fiber enthusiastically joined the renowned annual QC Pride celebration, aligning with the theme of “Graduation Rights: March with Pride.” This year’s march was dedicated to honoring the achievements of 395 LGBTQIA members who had completed their education across various levels.
RED Fiber set up a booth along Matalino Street, together with other sponsors and merchants, allowing them to cater to the queries and needs of customers.
True to Meralco’s commitment to digital transformation and innovation, Radius continues to expand its services and champion digital inclusivity to empower individuals and communities.