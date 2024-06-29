RADIUS TELECOMS: LEADING INNOVATIONS TOWARDS DIGITAL INCLUSIVITY

As one of the preferred connectivity providers in the Metro Manila area, Radius stands out with its core networking solutions, dedicated internet access, and managed and cloud services, including SD-WAN and zero-trust networking solutions, which are known for their reliability and speed.

Radius offers a wide range of services through its advanced end-to-end fiber optic network and known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure. Apart from belonging to one of the largest conglomerates in Southeast Asia and has gained MEF 2.0 certification, boasting over 20 years of industry expertise, the high-quality network being highlighted by Radius is realized by its global partnerships with big international ICT companies such as Cisco, Nokia, and Juniper. Through the same fiber optic network, it operates an ISP brand named RED Fiber, dedicated to delivering 100% fiber internet to households and businesses, ensuring fast and reliable connections around the clock. Moreover, the company also caters to small and medium enterprises through its sub-brand, RED Fiber for Business.

Strategic Business Alliances

Radius believes in going above and beyond in forging fruitful collaborations with the best in the industry to cater to the ever-evolving needs of their customers.

At the recent International Telecoms Week in Maryland, USA, on 17 May 2024, Radius and Console Connect HK Limited (Console Connect) formed a strategic collaboration that will boost the former’s cloud services. The collaboration also aims to provide straightforward and innovative ways for Philippine-based enterprise customers to access the cloud, demonstrating Radius’ commitment to innovate tailor-fit solutions.

In addition to forging stronger business alliances, Radius launched an IPTV solution strategically marketed towards hospitality and healthcare industries. Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, and Marco Polo Ortigas in Pasig City, are two of the first hotels to have been successfully served by this solution. More hospitals and hotels are in the pipe for the rest of the year, to be installed with an IPTV solution for continued internet and cable connection.

Commitment to Excellence

Radius’ commitment to excellence in the field has been recognized by its business partners.

With the increasing number of hyperscalers and data centers in the country, Radius has proactively met the growing demand by establishing facilities in new data centers launched last year, including Digital Edge, Digital Halo, and STT-Globe (CAV1) with an implemented diverse east and west access routes to ensure connectivity and seamless operations for the data center. In light of the continuous presence of these hyperscalers and the high local demand, Radius aims to be present to four new data centers by Q4 2024. Ongoing partnership agreements are already being discussed with the involved parties, demonstrating Radius’ commitment to expanding its network and meeting the increasing demand. Because of this, the International Finance Awards recognized Radius as the Most Strategic Partner for Data Centers and Hyperscalers.