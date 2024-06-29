QCPD conducts community outreach

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) conducted a series of community outreach programs from 21 to 27 June 2024 at it reached residents across the city.

District Community Affairs and Development Division chief Police Colonel Geoffrey Fernandez narrated that the initiative involved collaboration with the District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB), all 16 Police Stations and various Advocacy Support Groups.

The programs focused on raising awareness and educating residents on important topics which include Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness, Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) Program, Crime Prevention Safety Tips, Safe Spaces Act, Bomb Awareness

Anti-Bullying Act, and the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

It also included Human Rights, Gender Sensitivity/Equality and Other Special Laws.

In addition to informational sessions, the QCPD included activities such as livelihood programs, clean-up drives, tree-planting activities, community dialogues, distribution of informational materials and distribution of food packs and hot meals.