Pull Israel’s tech levers

Ahost of household tech enterprises from Israel were in the Philippines this year to help the country improve its cyber resilience.

A forum organized by Israel Economic Mission to the Philippines, in its first trade mission on cybersecurity in the country, brought eight leading cyber companies from Israel, which shared their cutting-edge innovations, best practices to maintain cyber resilience and viewpoints on the latest cyber threats.

One-on-one discussions between the Israeli delegation and Filipino companies explored potential partnerships.

One of the companies, Mer Group, provides end-to-end solutions tailored to the needs of demanding organizations, governments, law enforcement agencies and militaries across the world.

It delivers cybersecurity that brings value to their core business and enables them to capture digital dividends.

Ocean Tech Ltd., meanwhile, works with a variety of business partners from all areas of expertise of the IT and cyber security aspects and locations like Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Vinesight, on the other hand, protects global brands, communities and campaigns from the destabilizing effects of fake news, bot attacks, toxic narratives and harmful influencers online.

Its novel technology is the first of its kind to utilize behavioral algorithms to identify when toxic information will spread, irrespective of specific content or language.

Israeli cyber companies offer technologically advanced, field-proven products and solutions that are among the most innovative anywhere.

They are successfully partnering with key world players to ensure public safety, protecting critical infrastructure, financial institutions, small and big enterprises, ports, hospitals and retailers.

The Israel Economic Mission to the Philippines is responsible for promoting and strengthening the bilateral trade and investments cooperation of Philippines and Israel.

It connects Filipino and Israeli companies on a demand basis and to provide a proper economic framework aimed to support the interaction of businesses from both countries.

It facilitates B2B meeting opportunities in various platforms such as trade shows, business seminars and delegations.