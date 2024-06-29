PREPARING FOR AN ELECTRIFied world

The push for carbon neutrality is a matter of urgency if cars are to remain a necessary part of society.
Toyota believes that its mobility business can exist in harmony with the planet and should entail a strong commitment and actions to manage its impact today and beyond.
What proved to be another breakthrough year was 2023, charting Toyota’s immediate steps to engage its stakeholders in sustainable mobility. Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation’s (TMP) electrified vehicle line-up saw further expansion with the introduction of several completely new Hybrid Electric Vehicle models, as well as its inaugural Battery Electric Vehicle model to the Philippine market. Closing on a high note was the manufacturing plant’s successful shift to renewable energy at a 100 percent ratio.
Toyota will not do it alone nor leave anyone behind in its journey to decarbonization. The track is open for everyone to take responsibility and co-create a livable future for the next generations.
“I am humbled to be appointed as the new president of TMP, a company that has pursued vibrant value-creation goals throughout its 35 sterling years of business,” said Masando Hashimoto, president, Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation. “Toyota’s impact in the Philippines has expanded to an impressive scale, generating growth and creating opportunities beyond the traditional domain of automotive manufacturing and distribution. In fact, TMP has transformed into a leading mobility company that aims to enhance life in society.”
Over one million vehicles proudly produced at its manufacturing plant speak of TMP’s workforce and local parts suppliers’ capabilities, which have been built over time through industry cooperation. TMP has been working closely with the Philippine government to continuously advance the local manufacturing industry, supporting jobs, transferring technologies and fostering dynamic social development.
TMP’s cumulative sales of over two million Toyota and Lexus vehicles translate to countless households and enterprises whose day-to-day mobility needs and economic activities are enabled. These loyal Toyota customers, for whom we are always grateful for their trust, continuously inspire us to deliver ever-better cars, provide excellent service and develop innovative solutions.
While Toyota remains in the business of cars, it fully recognizes the external discussions on environmental sustainability and take imperative insights to integrate them into how we create and how our customers can use our vehicles.
“Our approach to carbon neutrality includes multiple pathways, powered by a spectrum of electrified vehicles, including hybrid and battery electric models. In recent years, Toyota has expanded its accessibility, empowering customers not with a one-size-fits-all technological solution, but with an array of powertrains to suit their local situations and their countries’ infrastructure readiness,” Hashimoto said. “The key is for everyone to engage with the most practical solution available to address the urgent need for global decarbonization.
“Like everyone’s sustainability agenda should be, we will continue to keep our aspirations high while leaving no one behind as we implement our ESG strategies,” Hashimoto added. “Co-existence on our planet remains TMP’s ultimate goal. If humans, cars, and nature can live in harmony today, we must do our best to ensure that future generations can do the same.”
FIVE GUIDING PRINCIPLES MOVE TMP FORWARD:
TMP continues to develop a vision as the No. 1 automotive company where great people work as a team to provide the best products and service to its customers.
Driven by the will to serve TMP is committed to dominate our markets through dynamic selling and timely delivery of attractive products, with excellent customer service and continuous product improvement.
The company seeks to produce vehicles and components of outstanding quality, using advanced technology, continuously improving methods and environment-friendly processes while maintaining safe working conditions.
It is driven to sustain company profitability, stability, productivity, and growth by efficiently engaging in effective financial and resource management for the collective gain of the Toyota Family and the society we serve.
It is also important that to sustain TMP morale and productivity by developing their full potential and total well-being, and by establishing mutual trust, mutual responsibility and harmony through open communication.
As TMP prepares for the day that the Philippines will be fully EV-ready, it offers the country their line-up of HEV (hybrid electric vehicles).
