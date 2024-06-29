PREPARING FOR AN ELECTRIFied world

Toyota will not do it alone nor leave anyone behind in its journey to decarbonization. The track is open for everyone to take responsibility and co-create a livable future for the next generations.

“I am humbled to be appointed as the new president of TMP, a company that has pursued vibrant value-creation goals throughout its 35 sterling years of business,” said Masando Hashimoto, president, Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation. “Toyota’s impact in the Philippines has expanded to an impressive scale, generating growth and creating opportunities beyond the traditional domain of automotive manufacturing and distribution. In fact, TMP has transformed into a leading mobility company that aims to enhance life in society.”

Over one million vehicles proudly produced at its manufacturing plant speak of TMP’s workforce and local parts suppliers’ capabilities, which have been built over time through industry cooperation. TMP has been working closely with the Philippine government to continuously advance the local manufacturing industry, supporting jobs, transferring technologies and fostering dynamic social development.

TMP’s cumulative sales of over two million Toyota and Lexus vehicles translate to countless households and enterprises whose day-to-day mobility needs and economic activities are enabled. These loyal Toyota customers, for whom we are always grateful for their trust, continuously inspire us to deliver ever-better cars, provide excellent service and develop innovative solutions.