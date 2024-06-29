PLDT and Smart Chairman MVP rallies support for Paris-bound boxers ahead of Olympic Games Paris 2024

They were supported by World Boxing Executive Board member, ABAP Chairman, and PLDT Chief Leadership Transition Officer Ricky Vargas, ABAP President and Antipolo City First District Representative Roberto Puno, ABAP Secretary-General and Executive Director Marcus Manalo, and other ABAP executives.

“We are grateful for the support of MVP to the development of boxing in the Philippines by supporting our organization and athletes. Our boxers are ready to show their 100 percent as they strive for gold on the Olympic stage,” said ABAP Chairman Vargas.

“On behalf of our Filipino boxers and ABAP, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Manny V. Pangilinan and the MVPSF, for their unwavering support. Your generosity and commitment are turning dreams into reality, fueling the passion and success of our athletes. May you continue to be the answered prayer of those who dare to dream,” said ABAP President Puno.

During the visit, Paris 2024 flag bearers Petecio and Paalam also presented a token of appreciation to Chairman Pangilinan for his unwavering support in the development of boxing in the Philippines.

“I want to thank MVP and the MVPSF from the bottom of my heart. Your support is priceless to us. We truly appreciate your generosity and partnership, which are essential to our success. Mabuhay po kayo at sana marami pang mga atleta ang matulungan ninyo,” said Petecio. [May you help more athletes]

“Marami akong pagsubok bago mag-qualify sa Paris 2024 ngunit mas binuo ako nito upang mas maging matibay sa pagsabak sa hamon, dahil maraming naniniwala sakin at sumusuporta sakin lalo na ang aking ABAP family. Mas pinalakas nila ang aking loob at ibang pang mga Pilipinong atleta. Kaya maraming salamat po MVP at MVPSF sa taos-pusong suporta at pagtitiwala sa aming mga talento,” said Paalam.

[I faced a lot of obstacles in order to qualify for Paris 2024 but these made me stronger. A lot of people believed in me and supported me, especially my ABAP family. They encouraged me as well as the other Filipino athletes. Thank you, MVP and MVPSF for wholeheartedly supporting and trusting in us]

PLDT and Smart are also steadfast in bringing the Paris 2024 action closer to Filipinos. As the official broadcast partners of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Cignal TV, PLDT, and Smart are committed to bring a multi-platform coverage on free-to-air, pay TV, OTT, IPTV, digital and social media – making the events of Paris 2024 accessible to all Filipinos nationwide.

Staunch supporters of sports development, PLDT and Smart, together with the MVPSF, have launched many initiatives to help discover, develop, and train Filipino athletes and teams from the grassroots to collegiate, amateur, and professional levels. From basketball to boxing to esports and many others, the MVPSF and Pangilinan-led companies have been investing in and empowering 20 National Sports Agencies, backing hundreds of athletes, and contributing to nation-building through sports development, fueling the Filipino dream of producing another Olympic gold medal for the Philippines.