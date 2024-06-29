Pinoys rewrite travel rulebook

Forget cookie-cutter vacations, this year Pinoy travelers are rewriting the rulebook on holiday adventures. Google Search trends reveal a fascinating evolution in how Filipino travelers are exploring the world, with a focus on experiences that nourish the soul, indulge the senses, and leave a lasting legacy.

Here’s what’s making waves in 2024:

1. Immersive Cultural Experiences:

Travelers are looking to build deeper connections with the destinations they visit, by seeking opportunities for more enriching cultural exchanges. Exploration of local cuisines is an emerging trend. Local food tours are popular in Asia-Pacific with seven out of the top 10 countries coming from the region, with the Philippines not far behind.

2. Nature-based travel and sustainability:

Interest in tree planting and travel is booming globally — with the Philippines among the top 10 most-interested countries — which shows a desire to give back as part of people’s stays.

3. AI upgrading travel:

Travelers are turning to AI to help plan their trips and get help while they’re on-the-go. AI searches related to travel are also at a near all-time high globally and the same is true in the Philippines.

The shift toward more diverse tourism in the Philippines is likely fueled by factors like rising costs, a post-pandemic desire for authentic connection and a growing awareness of sustainability. It will be fascinating to see how these trends evolve, but it’s great to see Filipinos exploring new ways of traveling.