Pick up to the max

The 2024 Isuzu D-MAX officially hit the Philippine market, bringing with it a bunch of updates in both design and technology.
This popular pickup truck has got some cool, new features, and I’m here to give you the lowdown on the key specs and pricing details for the new models available in the Philippines.
Isuzu Philippines Corporation president Tetsuya Fujita said this model is what D-MAX owner’s dream of as it took feedback from their previous models’ shortcomings.
“Over the years, we have continuously introduced numerous advancements to the D-MAX, all the while ensuring that it remains true to its core values, whilst evolving to meet the needs and desires of our customers,” Fujita said.
“This latest evolution is the product of listening to the feedback of our customers and dealers, integrating their insights into the design and functionality of this new model.”
Drivers were able to get a feel of the new D-MAX when they took it for a test drive at the SM MOA Grounds over the weekend.
The 2024 Isuzu D-MAX gives you a few options to choose from on engine and performance.
You’ve got the 1.9L RZ4E Turbo Diesel, which packs a punch with 150 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque and the 3.0L 4JJ3-TCX Turbo Diesel, pushing out 190 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque.
You can take your pick between a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift for your D-MAX and when it comes to drive configurations, you’ve got two options: two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.
Moving on to the design and features, the 2024 D-MAX has got a fresh, new look that’s more aggressive and rugged. It sports a revamped front grille, bi-LED headlights and a slick new bumper design. The rear has also been spruced up with new lighting systems and a redesigned bumper that adds to its overall appeal.
Inside the 2024 D-MAX, there’s an eight-inch full-touch infotainment system with smartphone mirroring. Plus, the higher variants come with dual-zone climate control, multiple USB ports and a 12V accessory socket. They even thought about passenger comfort with rear AC vents.
Safety is a priority for the new D-MAX is equipped with some advanced safety features, especially in the higher trims. You’ve got up to seven airbags, including driver, passenger, side, curtain and knee airbags. It’s got an Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control System. And that’s not all, it also comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems like forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.
The 2024 Isuzu D-MAX comes in multiple variants, each with its own price tag to cater to different customer needs. These are the prices:
• -4x4 LS-E AT: P1.945 million
• -4x4 LS-A MT Plus: P1.75 million
• -4x4 LS-A MT: P1.71 million
• -4x4 LT MT: P1.299 million
• -4x4 Single Cab MT: P1.178 million
These prices reflect the different levels of features and capabilities offered by each variant, ensuring there is a suitable option for a wide range of buyers.
Go to your nearest Isuzu dealer for details.