Pick up to the max

The 2024 Isuzu D-MAX officially hit the Philippine market, bringing with it a bunch of updates in both design and technology.

This popular pickup truck has got some cool, new features, and I’m here to give you the lowdown on the key specs and pricing details for the new models available in the Philippines.

Isuzu Philippines Corporation president Tetsuya Fujita said this model is what D-MAX owner’s dream of as it took feedback from their previous models’ shortcomings.

“Over the years, we have continuously introduced numerous advancements to the D-MAX, all the while ensuring that it remains true to its core values, whilst evolving to meet the needs and desires of our customers,” Fujita said.

“This latest evolution is the product of listening to the feedback of our customers and dealers, integrating their insights into the design and functionality of this new model.”

Drivers were able to get a feel of the new D-MAX when they took it for a test drive at the SM MOA Grounds over the weekend.