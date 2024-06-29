Pasig village launches ‘Pray and Play’ program

The Barangay San Antonio in Pasig City launched a new program called “Pray & Play” on Saturday aiming to promote holistic development among the youth and steer them away from illegal drugs.

It coincided with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, with no less than the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) calling on all local officials to observe IDADAIT, whose theme this year is “Invest in Prevention.”

Village chairperson Raymond Lising said that the “Pray & Play” program recognizes the connection between physical and spiritual well-being.

“The program combines recreational activities with spiritual enrichment,” Lising said. “Our primary goal is to keep young people away from drugs and provide them with an outlet for spiritual growth.”

Over 70 BSA youth participated in the program’s official launch. The recreational component features sports activities like basketball tournaments and volleyball matches, fostering exercise, healthy competition, and community spirit.

The program’s spiritual dimension includes values formation sessions and prayer gatherings.

“These activities are designed to instill moral values, promote unity, and strengthen the spiritual foundation of residents,” Lising explained.

The program began with 15 participants in a soft launch back in February and has since grown to over 30.