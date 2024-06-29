Parola drug peddler falls

Operatives from the Manila Police District Station 12 (MPD-PS 12) nabbed an individual suspected to be a drug pusher in Tondo, Manila, early Saturday morning.

Police identified the suspect as Omer Miage, a reported member of the Commando Gang.

Reports disclosed that Miage’s arrest stemmed from a tip received through a concerned citizen’s phone call reporting his alleged drug activities.

A team of officers was formed to investigate the information, leading to his apprehension at around 3:30 a.m. on 29 June 2024, along Gate 10, Area B of Barangay 20, Zone 2 at the Parola Compound.

Authorities confiscated approximately 16.0 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with an estimated street value of P108,800.

The suspect is detained at MPD-PS 12 and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.