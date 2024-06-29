Over 45K take Napolcom exams nationwide

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) is set to administer the Philippine National Police Entrance and Promotional Examinations (PROMEX) to a total of 45,257 examinees comprising civilians and police personnel across designated venues nationwide on Sunday.

A total of 33,429 examinees will sit for the PNP entrance examination, which serves as the qualifying test for Patrolman/Patrolwoman positions.

Additionally, 11,828 police personnel will undergo various promotional examinations categorized as Police Officer 4th Class Examination (for Police Corporal and Police Staff Sergeant); Police Officer 3rd Class Examination (for Police Master Sergeant, Police Senior Master Sergeant, Police Chief Master Sergeant and Police Executive Master Sergeant); Police Officer 2nd Class Examination (for Police Lieutenant and Police Captain); and Police Officer 1st Class Examination (for Police Major and Police Lieutenant Colonel).

Examination venues are spread across multiple locations including Makati City, Quezon City and Marikina City; Baguio City and Apayao; City of San Fernando, La Union and Vigan City (Region 1); Tuguegarao City and Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya (Region 2); City of San Fernando, Pampanga and Cabanatuan City (Region 3); Calamba City and Lucena City (Region 4A); Calapan City, Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque and Palawan; Legazpi City, Naga City and Catanduanes (Region 5); Iloilo City and Bacolod City (Region 6); Cebu City and Tagbilaran City (Region 7); Tacloban City and Calbayog City (Region 8); Pagadian City and Zamboanga City (Region 9); Cagayan de Oro City and Iligan City (Region 10); Davao City and Mati City (Region 11); Koronadal City and General Santos City (Region 12); Butuan City, Bayugan City and Tandag City; and Cotabato City and Tawi-Tawi.

The examinations will commence at 8 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m., with strict adherence to the prescribed dress code.

PNPE examinees must wear a white shirt, shoes, and black or dark blue pants (maong/slacks), while PROMEX examinees are required to be in their PNP GOA Type C attire. Non-compliance with the dress code will result in denial of entry.