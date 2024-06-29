METRO

Over 45K take Napolcom exams nationwide

A total of 33,429 examinees will sit for the PNP entrance examination, which serves as the qualifying test for Patrolman/Patrolwoman positions.
National Police Commission (Napolcom)
Photo courtesy of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM)

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) is set to administer the Philippine National Police Entrance and Promotional Examinations (PROMEX) to a total of 45,257 examinees comprising civilians and police personnel across designated venues nationwide on Sunday.

A total of 33,429 examinees will sit for the PNP entrance examination, which serves as the qualifying test for Patrolman/Patrolwoman positions.

Additionally, 11,828 police personnel will undergo various promotional examinations categorized as Police Officer 4th Class Examination (for Police Corporal and Police Staff Sergeant); Police Officer 3rd Class Examination (for Police Master Sergeant, Police Senior Master Sergeant, Police Chief Master Sergeant and Police Executive Master Sergeant); Police Officer 2nd Class Examination (for Police Lieutenant and Police Captain); and Police Officer 1st Class Examination (for Police Major and Police Lieutenant Colonel).

Examination venues are spread across multiple locations including Makati City, Quezon City and Marikina City; Baguio City and Apayao; City of San Fernando, La Union and Vigan City (Region 1); Tuguegarao City and Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya (Region 2); City of San Fernando, Pampanga and Cabanatuan City (Region 3); Calamba City and Lucena City (Region 4A); Calapan City, Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque and Palawan; Legazpi City, Naga City and Catanduanes (Region 5); Iloilo City and Bacolod City (Region 6); Cebu City and Tagbilaran City (Region 7); Tacloban City and Calbayog City (Region 8); Pagadian City and Zamboanga City (Region 9); Cagayan de Oro City and Iligan City (Region 10); Davao City and Mati City (Region 11); Koronadal City and General Santos City (Region 12); Butuan City, Bayugan City and Tandag City; and Cotabato City and Tawi-Tawi.

The examinations will commence at 8 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m., with strict adherence to the prescribed dress code.

PNPE examinees must wear a white shirt, shoes, and black or dark blue pants (maong/slacks), while PROMEX examinees are required to be in their PNP GOA Type C attire. Non-compliance with the dress code will result in denial of entry.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph