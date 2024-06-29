Nicole Scherzinger Turns 46: A Cancerian's Chart-Topping Journey

Born under the Cancer sign on June 29, 1978, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nicole Scherzinger has become a true entertainment chameleon. This 46-year-old powerhouse has effortlessly transitioned from pop sensation to screen star, leaving her mark on both music and television.

Scherzinger's journey began on the musical theater stage at Wright State University, but it was as the lead vocalist of The Pussycat Dolls that she truly catapulted to stardom. Hits like "Don't Cha" and "Stick Wit U" became anthems of the 2000s, cementing her place in pop culture.

Not content with just musical success, Scherzinger has conquered reality TV, winning "Dancing with the Stars" in 2010 and now sitting as a judge on FOX's hit show "The Masked Singer." Her acting chops have also landed her roles in blockbusters like "Men in Black 3" and Disney's "Moana."

On the personal front, Scherzinger's love life has been as dynamic as her career. After a high-profile relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, she found love with rugby player Thom Evans. The couple announced their engagement in June 2023, adding another exciting chapter to Scherzinger's already colorful life story.

From her early days in Eden's Crush to her solo hit "Don't Hold Your Breath," Nicole Scherzinger continues to prove she's a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world. As she enters her 46th year, this Hawaiian-born star shows no signs of slowing down.