New foe challenges Pacquiao

A freak injury forced Manny Pacquiao’s exhibition opponent Chihiro Suzuki to withdraw from their 28 July three-round clash at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

With Suzuki becoming unavailable, RIZIN, the Japanese outfit that is staging the much-awaited slugfest, has tapped Rukiya Anpo, the Japanese K-1 super-lightweight champion.

Pacquiao is using this event as a potential buildup for a comeback into professional boxing towards the end of the year.

American Sean Gibbons, who visited Pacquiao in General Santos City recently, swears that the eight-division legend “is training as if he is fighting for a world title.”

At 28 years of age, Anpo is 17 years younger than the Filipino pride and resembles Mexican Antonio in size at 5-foot-11.

Nickamed “Demolition Man,” Anpo has a kickboxing record of 27-8-1 with 14 knockouts.

Pacquiao retired from boxing after dropping a decision to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in August 2021 in Las Vegas.

Plans are afoot for him to challenge either for the World Boxing Council or World Boxing Organization title in late-2024.