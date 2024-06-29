New challenge threatening PBA

Meralco defied expectations when it captured its first ever title in the Philippine Cup of the Philippine Basketball Association recently at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But the Bolts’ victory wasn’t the only story of the previous season.

Long considered as the premier source of entertainment in the country, the PBA is facing a declining viewership brought by various factors like the rise of women’s volleyball, the emergence of social media, the change of preference of its target market and — believe it or not — traffic.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was humble enough to admit that there’s really something wrong.

“It’s a reality for us,” Marcial said, admitting the growing number of empty seats, especially during the elimination round and no-bearing matches.

“Our games are dependent on many things after all like venues and matchups. But this is what I’m going to tell you, we’re hitting it big on television.”

“It’s clear that we need to adapt to the changing preferences of our audience. Basketball remains beloved in the Philippines, but how we deliver it to fans needs to evolve.”

Several factors contributed to the dip in viewership.

The rise of digital entertainment and the increasing accessibility of international sports leagues have provided alternatives that were not as prevalent in previous decades.

Young fans, in particular, are drawn to the fast-paced and personality-driven nature of social media content and global basketball stars.

Despite these hurdles, there were bright spots.

The PBA made concerted efforts to innovate, including enhancing their digital presence and engaging with fans through various online platforms.

Livestreaming games and interactive social media content aimed to capture a broader, younger audience.

“We’re exploring every avenue to reach fans where they are, not just relying on traditional methods,” Marcial said, noting their high viewership even on a midweek game.

He added that he is taking comfort in the numbers it is generating through its broadcast on RPTV, which has hiked its usual figures.

“In a Wednesday game, we even rack up about 2 million viewers. Usually, we just reach 1 million or 1.2 million.”

Players also felt the pressure to perform, knowing that each game was not just a contest but a spectacle that needed to be captivating.

Seven-time Most Valuable June Mar Fajardo reflected on the season’s unique atmosphere.

“You feel the shift,” Fajardo, one of the league’s well-loved stars, said.

“We’re playing our hearts out not just to win but to remind people why they love this game. Every dunk, every three-pointer, it’s all about bringing that excitement back.”

Fan engagement initiatives were ramped up throughout the season.

From meet-and-greets to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, the PBA sought to create a more intimate connection between players and fans. These efforts were met with mixed success, highlighting the complexity of reversing the downward trend in viewership.

Amid these challenges, the essence of PBA basketball — its grit, drama, and emotional highs — remained intact.