Nazareno/Lichauco at JJ Bespoke

Last night was a great gathering of artists in the world of design, art, fashion, photography, architecture, hospitality, retail and lifestyle. It was a “straightforward” showcase of a series of creations of Rita Nazareno and Gabby Lichauco in past exhibitions both in Manila and abroad. The event took place at one of the latest curated space — JJ Bespoke at Comuna — owned by the current toast of Manila’s design world — JJ Acuña.

Comuna, is the buzzword habitué of millennials and Gen Z as their creative community and lifestyle space located at Pablo Ocampo Sr. Extension, Barangay San Antonio, Makati. Owned and managed by Maya Katigbak-Colayco, this amazing scene to be seen is the city’s next big thing. A night filled with “good” design talk, laughter, wine and popcorn. Exhibit runs until 8 August.