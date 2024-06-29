SOCIAL SET

Nazareno/Lichauco at JJ Bespoke

A night filled with ‘good’ design talk, laughter, wine and popcorn.
Shauna Jay Popple, Rita Nazareno, Stephanie Zubiri, Anne and Freddie Gonzales. (Behind) Patrick Diokno and JJ Acuña.
Shauna Jay Popple, Rita Nazareno, Stephanie Zubiri, Anne and Freddie Gonzales. (Behind) Patrick Diokno and JJ Acuña.

Last night was a great gathering of artists in the world of design, art, fashion, photography, architecture, hospitality, retail and lifestyle. It was a “straightforward” showcase of a series of creations of Rita Nazareno and Gabby Lichauco in past exhibitions both in Manila and abroad. The event took place at one of the latest curated space — JJ Bespoke at Comuna — owned by the current toast of Manila’s design world — JJ Acuña.

Comuna, is the buzzword habitué of millennials and Gen Z as their creative community and lifestyle space located at Pablo Ocampo Sr. Extension, Barangay San Antonio, Makati. Owned and managed by Maya Katigbak-Colayco, this amazing scene to be seen is the city’s next big thing. A night filled with “good” design talk, laughter, wine and popcorn. Exhibit runs until 8 August.

Anthony Nazareno
AUDREY Co
Bea Ledesma
Chef Nicco Santos and Chef Quenee Vilar.
Christina Romualdez-Velez
Dino Vazquez
Gabby Lichauco and Rita Nazareno.
Geronimo and Pam Begre.
JJ Acuña and Jo Ann Bitagcol.
THE De Guzmans: (from left) Sara Soliven, Manolo, Maxine, Jon and Monique.
Jun Jun Sta. Ana and Dex Fernandez.
Liliana Manahan, Malou Araneta and Bianca Salonga.
Nicole Tan and Tori Cortez.
