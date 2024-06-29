Navotas kicks off mega job fair

The local government of Navotas City capped off its 17th cityhood anniversary celebration with a weekend of events focused on job creation, disaster relief, and small business support.

This comes as the Navotas Public Employment Service Office (PESO) organized a Mega Job Fair featuring over 50 companies offering more than 6,000 positions across various industries.

The event attracted over 300 job seekers, with 212 individuals securing employment on the spot.

PESO also transformed the fair into a one-stop shop, providing access to services from government agencies like the Philippine Statistics Authority, Pag-IBIG, the Social Security System and PhilHealth.

Meantime, the city extended a helping hand to residents affected by recent fires as around 250 families received financial aid to assist in recovery efforts in Barangays San Roque, Navotas West, Bagumbayan North, and North Bay Boulevard North.

At least 120 residents also received Livelihood Package grants, and 122 others benefited from Tulong Puhunan grants, offering financial support to bolster their small businesses.

In line with this, Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco stressed the city’s unwavering commitment to supporting employment and livelihood initiatives.

“We are dedicated to creating opportunities for every Navoteño to find work and establish a livelihood,” said Tiangco.

“We also offer programs to equip our residents with the knowledge and skills necessary to flourish in their chosen fields and reach their full potential,” he added.