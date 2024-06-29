NATIONAL ARTIST RICKY LEE ON THE EVER-CHANGING LANDSCAPE OF CONTENT CREATION

So much has changed. Too many to mention, but also the basic things have remained, I think. The wonder of looking at moving images, the magic of life captured on the screen, is still there. Pero may malaki ring nawala, lalo na (But something big was lost, especially) during pandemic. For one, nawala yung (what was lost was the) beauty of being captured by the screen inside a movie house, iyon bang (that thing when) you totally lose control to the magic of the screen. Such loss of control is sometimes divine. To just be lost in it. Ngayon, pinipindot mo lang, may kontrol ka na (Now, you just click on a button, you have control).