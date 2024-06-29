Naic, General Trias toll road link mulled

Metro Pacific Tollways South (MPT South), the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), is proposing to build a 25-kilometer tollroad to connect Naic and General Trias in Cavite through the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

In an interview with reporters, MPT South president and general manager Raul Ignacio said the company is already in talks with the local government of Cavite for the proposal, which could entail about P40 billion in investments.

“It is a 25-kilometer road connecting Naic to General Trias. Initial investments could be about P40 billion but it will still depend on the number of interchanges,” Ignacio said.

“There is a proposed interchange in open Canal and golf drive in between that is General Trias, that’s been looked at as a possible interchange,” he added.

According to Ignacio, the proposed Cavite expressway expansion “is hinged” on the completion of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge.

“We were told that it (Bataan-Cavite project) will push through so we’re doing it (Cavite expansion) as a PPP (Public-Private Partnership),” Ignacio said.

The Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge is one of the government’s key infrastructure projects.

Shorter, enjoyable travel

It will improve connectivity between Metro Manila and Central Luzon, as well as surrounding provinces such as Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon, contributing to economic growth.

MPTC is the biggest toll road developer and operator in the country.

Aside from the CALAX and Cavite Expressway network of toll roads, MPTC’s domestic portfolio includes the concessions for the North Luzon Expressway, the NLEX Connector Road, the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway in Cebu.