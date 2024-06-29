MPD joins earthquake drill

The Manila Police District (MPD) conducted an “earthquake drill” over the weekend for all its personnel — both uniformed and non-uniformed — to prepare for a major earthquake.

At precisely 2 p.m., an alarm sounded which signaled the evacuation of their respective offices and participants practiced safely abandoning their workspaces and converging at designated safe zones.

The drill aligns with the second-quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill mandated by Department of Defense Secretary and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chair Gilbert Teodoro.

MPD district director P/Brig. Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay stressed the drill’s importance in ensuring preparedness and preventing casualties in case of a real earthquake.

Personnel participating in the exercise were instructed to bring essential items such as medical kits, bottled water, power banks and other survival tools.

The drill also included practicing safe evacuation techniques and rescuing injured individuals. Wheelchairs and stretchers were deployed to simulate the evacuation of those unable to walk on their own.