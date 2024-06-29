Metrobank named as the country’s top forecaster for Exchange Rate and for Inflation by FocusEconomics

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.’s (Metrobank) Research and Market Strategy Team was named the country’s 2023 top forecaster for Exchange Rate, and for Inflation at the FocusEconomics 2023 Analyst Forecast Awards.

“We always aim to form the most accurate and in-depth forecasts to guide our clients as they navigate volatile market conditions. Being ranked as the top institution for providing the most accurate forecasts for Inflation and for Exchange Rate in the country by FocusEconomics is truly an honor for the whole team,” said Metrobank Research and Market Strategy Team.

Metrobank ranked first for both the Exchange Rate and the Inflation forecasting categories, besting other market strategy teams of financial institutions within the region.

FocusEconomics Analyst Forecast Awards recognizes the most accurate economic forecasters for six key macroeconomic indicators in 100 countries — GDP, Fiscal Balance, Inflation, Interest Rate, Exchange Rate and Current Account — and for 21 different commodities. Metrobank’s Research and Market Strategy team has been releasing its macroeconomic forecasts and insights to guide the Bank and its clients on their investment decisions. To read more about the team’s forecasts, visit: wealthinsights.ph.