MERALCO READY FOR RAINY SEASON

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has ramped up its upgrading and maintenance activities to strengthen and improve the resiliency of its electrical facilities against possible storms that could hit the country as the rainy season begins.

Meralco crews recently conducted load-splitting operations and inspected its facilities in Hidalgo Street, Pasay City to enhance the service quality and reliability in the area. In the same operation, Meralco also replaced dilapidated wires that caused wire sparking. Low hanging cables were also corrected to prevent illegal connections and to ensure public safety.