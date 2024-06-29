Maya Supports Sustainable Transport with Tipaklong PH at UPLB

Maya, the #1 Digital Bank in the Philippines, proudly announces its green initiative as the exclusive cashless enabler for Tipaklong PH. In celebration of Philippine Environment Month, the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) launched the Mobility Sharing Project, offering shared e-bikes and e-scooters through the Tipaklong mobile app. This project, part of the UPLB Green Mobility Initiative, aims to address UPLB’s carbon footprint in its operations and offers an eco-friendly transportation option for students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

Thanks to Maya’s cashless payment solutions, Tipaklong PH users can conveniently pay for their bike and scooter rentals by topping up their app wallet via QRPh, debit or credit card, and Maya number. To use the service, simply go to the designated bike racks within the UPLB Campus, open the Tipaklong app, and scan the QR code on the bike or scooter. Once booked, the bike or scooter will unlock and be ready for use.