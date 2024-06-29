MAN WITH A PLAN: Tolentino’s hard work, vision fuel Team Phl

hilippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino had set his sights on making history when the Filipinos compete in the Paris Olympics.
Known for his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, Tolentino is determined to elevate the performance of Filipino athletes on the world’s biggest stage.
“We are leaving no stone unturned,” said Tolentino, who made history when he became the only POC chief to implement a one-month training program for Filipino athletes competing in the Summer Games. The camp is in the French city of Metz, giving Filipino athletes a good feel of what awaits them in Paris.
“Our goal is not just to participate but to compete and win medals for our country. This means ensuring that our athletes have the best possible training, support, and facilities.”
Tolentino’s proactive approach has transformed the POC’s preparation strategy.
Enhanced training programs now cater to the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of athletes while taking care of their nutrition, sports science and other factors that would affect their performance in the biggest sports event in the world.
“We recognize that competing at the Olympics is as much a mental game as it is physical,” Tolentino said.
“Our athletes are receiving world-class coaching and psychological support to prepare them for the pressures of the Olympic stage.”
Topping Tolentino’s plans are partnerships with international sports organizations and training facilities. These collaborations expose Filipino athletes to higher levels of competition and advanced training methodologies.
“By training with and competing against some of the best in the world, our athletes gain invaluable experience and confidence,” he explained.
“This exposure is critical in elevating their performance and mindset.”
Youth development has also been a key focus under Tolentino’s leadership. The POC has implemented various grassroots initiatives aimed at identifying and nurturing future Olympians.
“Our youth are the future of Philippine sports,” Tolentino, also the City Mayor of Tagaytay, emphasized.
“By investing in them now, we are building a stronger, more competitive team for future Olympic Games.”
Financial support for athletes has seen significant improvements, thanks to Tolentino’s advocacy for increased funding from both government and private sectors. These funds are directed towards better facilities, higher stipends for athletes, and more comprehensive training programs.
“Investment in our athletes is investment in national pride and glory,” said Tolentino, who hosted a pair of golf events to raise funds for the athletes competing in the Summer Games. “Every peso spent is a step closer to Olympic success.”
Looking ahead to the next Olympics, Tolentino is optimistic yet realistic about the challenges that lie ahead.
“The competition will be tougher, and the stakes higher,” he acknowledged.
“But I am confident in our athletes and our preparation. We are aiming to surpass our previous achievements and bring more pride to our nation.”
The road to the Olympics is fraught with challenges, but Tolentino’s strategic vision and unwavering dedication provide a solid foundation for Philippine sports.
His leadership continues to inspire confidence and hope, not just within the POC, but across the entire nation.
With the Olympics drawing closer, the eyes of the Filipino people will be on their athletes. But behind them, there is Tolentino — the POC chief committed to Olympic glory.