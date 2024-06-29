MAN WITH A PLAN: Tolentino’s hard work, vision fuel Team Phl

hilippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino had set his sights on making history when the Filipinos compete in the Paris Olympics.

Known for his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, Tolentino is determined to elevate the performance of Filipino athletes on the world’s biggest stage.

“We are leaving no stone unturned,” said Tolentino, who made history when he became the only POC chief to implement a one-month training program for Filipino athletes competing in the Summer Games. The camp is in the French city of Metz, giving Filipino athletes a good feel of what awaits them in Paris.

“Our goal is not just to participate but to compete and win medals for our country. This means ensuring that our athletes have the best possible training, support, and facilities.”

Tolentino’s proactive approach has transformed the POC’s preparation strategy.

Enhanced training programs now cater to the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of athletes while taking care of their nutrition, sports science and other factors that would affect their performance in the biggest sports event in the world.

“We recognize that competing at the Olympics is as much a mental game as it is physical,” Tolentino said.

“Our athletes are receiving world-class coaching and psychological support to prepare them for the pressures of the Olympic stage.”