Man and his machine

A world of creative industries thrives in these islands. From the standard, basic and classic to the intricate, delicate and masterful, beautiful pieces are born from the minds of Filipino artisans and their collective.

We are a nation of endless imagination where the output in reality is quantified by limited permutations. But we are genius to a thousand crafts, mostly traditional, cultural and some historical — more importantly the country is globally renowned for creations made by hand.

Ours is a land of artisanal fairs, a thriving retail landscape where more than a handful are celebrated. The latest to join the roster of shows, Likha, successfully concluded its current edition. The event is a not only a testament and proof of the growing industry, but also the state of the nation. Hands weave the future-forward tapestry of its people.

So where does technology fit in all of this?

Information. The tools we have today serve as guardians of the gate, keeper of data and facts -- the updater. Instead of making technology the nemesis, we should change the frame of mind by making them the ultimate partner in both cyber and real worlds. Rethink, evaluate, be functionally purposeful for their existence of assistance and use them as a tool to take things forward.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is valuable in modern society — the artisan’s yin and yang of tomorrow. Though it lacks the heart and pulse of a leader, it can be management and logistical champions that will ease production for sustainable communities — yes, they‚ are excellent with numbers and handling inventory back ends.

A common challenge in these areas is education and accessibility to a library of data and information — technology is the solution — providing network towers for online availability. They are an amazing online space for commerce to make circularity faster and more efficient.

Then, of course, there are the strong moving online forces of fashion such as BOF (Business of Fashion), WWD, Vogue Online, Conde Nast, Farfetch, etc. Overall, technological advancements have optimistically made fashion more practical, accessible and faster to make.

Technology is good with mindful intention. With it comes responsibilities as it can create ripple effects. Let us start making our steps with the right footing. We should aim for use and not misuse of cutting-edge technology.

Put a stop to overthinking and add a little more feeling. Let us put some heart into tech breakthroughs and move fashion forward to the next millennium. Think man and his machine as supposed to man versus the machine.