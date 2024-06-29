LOANS, TECH EMPOWER FILIPINO FARMERS

In a bid to revitalize the agricultural sector and uplift the lives of Filipino farmers, BPI Direct BanKo, the microfinance arm of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), and Agrilever, a leading provider of mobile applications for farmland and farmer data, have joined forces to offer a revolutionary agricultural loan program.

This initiative aims to bridge the financial gap faced by small-scale farmers by providing them with accessible credit and the technological tools needed to increase their productivity and profitability.

The Philippines has a rich agricultural heritage, yet the industry faces significant challenges.

BPI president and CEO, TG Limcaoco, highlighted a crucial factor: a decline in participation within the sector. “Agriculture is the oldest profession in the world,” he stated, “and it started when you didn’t need credit because it was only your sweat and nature that got you.” However, Limcaoco emphasized the need for change, stating, “With people leaving agriculture, we need to make it more efficient, and the only way to make it efficient is you need to provide credit.”