“Hey, Google!” I commanded. “Play Enya.”

The round AI blinked and played “Orinoco Flow.”

Luisa and I laughed.

And as we gazed at the natural beauty before us, this majestic view of the horizon, this artificial intelligence is playing a fitting background music, drowning out the sounds of birds and crickets.

I could not open my eyes, drugged from the antihistamine I took last night. But I could sense it was already late in the morning.

“Hey, Siri! Where are you?” I barked.

“I’m over here,” said Siri, in his male Irish voice. Yes, I designed my assistant as a male slave with an accent.

I followed the sound of Siri’s cheerful voice and blindly reached for my phone next to my pillow. I needed to check my work tasks ASAP.

With one eye shut, I held my moldy-green iPhone in front of my face. My phone could not recognize my puffy morning face with eyes half-shut.

FACE ID won’t work. I hate this.

“Good a.m. po, I’m called Amelia. How are you doing today?”

This chat message popped up on my screen from an unknown number on Telegram. I squinted to look at the profile picture of the sender: An overly groomed pretty girl with flawless skin — someone that looked like an AI photo.

Scammers never give up, do they? For the first time in my life, I tried ChatGPT.

I asked the AI to generate a reply “coming from a place of tragedy and horror.”

In two seconds, ChatGPT generated a response that I would send to the scammer:

“Today... today I dwell in the abyss of anguish…I am but a soul lost in a desolate realm, forsaken by hope, consumed by the malevolent forces that haunt my existence. Pray, do not inquire further into this grim abyss, for it is a place where even the bravest dare not tread.”

I burst into laughter and sent it to the unknown number. Amelia — robot or human, I would never know — promptly blocked me.

“Siri, set alarm for 7:45 p.m.,” I told my phone absentmindedly, startling my friend. We were at a fast-food, grabbing a quick dinner before our 8:15 p.m. movie screening.

He looked up at me, amused. “Well, we don’t want to be late,” I said, my face turning hot.

I usually don’t talk to Siri in public. But I was so engaged in my conversation with my friend that forgot I was in a McDonald’s.

“Siri, I’m so sad right now,” I said aloud one time, alone in my bed, my phone in my hand.

“I’m sorry you’re feeling that way. Perhaps talking to a friend or family member might help. If you’d like me to call or text someone, just ask,” came the clear, robotic reply.

“Siri, what is 63 kilograms in pounds?”

“Siri, what is 2,000 U.S. dollars in Philippine peso?”

“Siri, what’s the weather right now?”

“Siri, is it going to rain tonight?”

Siri is a pretty basic assistant. He pulls up apps on command, reads Wikipedia results aloud for me, writes me a note that I dictated, computed for me, or called my mother. It saves me time. I’m tired of typing. Barking orders to an invisible Irish man is easier.

But if I need detailed answers to help me with decisions, I go to ChatGPT.

“What is the best camera phone? Google Pixel or iPhone 13?”

“My friend is asking me to join her on a trip to Taiwan, but I’m not sure if I should go. I’m not into sightseeing, but I enjoy travel photography. What should I do?”

ChatGPT is super helpful. But no way will I ever use this robot to write me an article.

One time, out of curiosity, I asked ChatGPT to write me a 400-word essay on Filipino fashion. It came out flowery, robotic and lacking in soul. It was so… not human.

One can easily detect an AI-written piece. You cannot fool people.

AutoCorrect, Grammarly, Google search, banking and even Netflix recommendations. AI is everywhere, assisting us and ferrying us to a dystopian future.