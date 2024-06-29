‘LIGA NG BAWAT PINOY’: MPBL taking Phl basketball by storm

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is not just a league — it’s a movement, a phenomenon that’s gripping the country in ways that defy expectations and break new ground in Philippine sports.

Founded by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in 2017, the MPBL started with modest ambitions but has grown into a juggernaut, pulling in fans with its promise of local heroes and homegrown talent.

The league’s grassroots approach has resonated deeply with Filipinos, who see in the MPBL a return to the golden days of Philippine basketball, where every game is a celebration of community spirit and local pride.

“The MPBL gives us a chance to see our own boys make it big. We don’t have to go to Manila to watch great basketball,” Ricky Gonzales, a tricycle driver and diehard basketball fan, said.

“It’s here, right in our own towns.”

Gonzales is right. The accessibility has been a key driver that led to the league’s popularity.

Games are held in various provinces, allowing fans from far-flung areas from all walks of life to experience the thrill of professional basketball up close, most of them watching games in sando, shorts and, sometimes, slippers, contrary to those who are attending big matches at the sparkling Smart Araneta Coliseum or Mall of Asia Arena.

The MPBL’s format, featuring teams representing different cities and provinces, has fostered a fierce but friendly rivalry that has further endeared the league to fans.

Local allegiances run deep, and on game days, the energy in the arenas is palpable. The sense of belonging and representation is strong.

Fans wear their city’s colors with pride, and local businesses often get in on the action, supporting their teams and players.

The MPBL is a league where dreams are made.

Players like Jaycee Marcelino of the Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines have become household names, not through flashy endorsements or big-city glamor, but through sheer grit and performance on the court.

“Playing in the MPBL is a dream come true. I get to represent my city and make my family proud. The support from the fans is incredible,” Marcelino, who emerged as Most Valuable Player in 2022, said.

For many players, the MPBL is a second chance, a platform to showcase their talents and revive careers.

Veteran Mark Yee, who has played in various professional leagues, including the Philippine Basketball Association, found new life in the MPBL.

“It’s different here. The fans, the community support, it’s overwhelming. I feel like I’m giving back to the game and to the people who have supported me throughout my career,” said Yee, who now plays for the Abra Weavers.

The league’s success is not just about the game itself but also about the values it promotes.

Sportsmanship, community involvement, and youth development are at the core of the MPBL’s mission. Through various outreach programs and youth clinics, the league is making a tangible impact on local communities, inspiring the next generation of players and fans.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, a Philippine basketball legend, highlights this aspect.

“The MPBL is about more than basketball. It’s about community, family, and providing opportunities. We want to inspire young people to dream big and to work hard for those dreams,” he said.

The MPBL’s rise has not gone unnoticed by the media and sponsors.

Television ratings have soared, and corporate sponsorships are flowing in, giving the league the financial stability that it needs to continue its growth.

But despite this commercial success, the MPBL has managed to maintain its grassroots appeal, avoiding the pitfalls of over-commercialization that have plagued other leagues.

What sets the MPBL apart is its authenticity.

The games are raw, intense, and full of emotion. There are no big egos here, just players giving their all for their teams and their communities. The league’s authenticity is its greatest strength, drawing in fans who crave a connection to the sport that feels real and unfiltered.

Among its top teams are the reigning champion Pampanga Giant Lanterns, Nueva Ecija Vanguards, San Juan Knights, Valenzuela Classic, Bataan Risers, Marikina Shoemasters, Pasay Voyagers and new squad Pangasinan Heatwaves in the North Division.

In the South Division, the Quezon Huskers and the Batangas City Tanduay Rhum Masters lead the charge as well as the Binan Tatak Gel, Parañaque Patriots, Davao Occidental Tigers and the Zamboanga Master Sardines.

The future looks bright for the MPBL.

Plans for expansion, including the addition of more teams and a more extensive schedule, are already in the works. The league is also exploring ways to enhance its digital presence, providing fans with more ways to engage with their favorite teams and players.

For now, though, the focus remains on the court and in the communities that the MPBL serves.