Lady Spikers unveil ‘secret’ weapon

Many wondered why De La Salle University players sported a black armband during their games in the previous University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

Were they grieving someone’s passing?

A silent protest?

Or for aesthetic purposes?

Not at all.

It turned out that it wasn’t a piece of accessory that carries a meaning but a modern device to track essential data to help athletes.

“It’s a device to monitor their recovery,” Lady Spikers assistant coach Noel Orcullo said.

La Salle first made use of the gadget in the first round of eliminations against Far Eastern University.

The device is a recovery fitness tracker that monitors an athlete’s physical performance and strain during games.

It can be worn on any part of the body, and is designed to record an athlete’s biometrics in real time.

It also provides data and analysis on how an athlete can best recover and maintain optimal fitness.

Athletes from the American professional leagues like the National Basketball Association, the National Football League, Major League Baseball are using activity trackers to monitor their health, fitness and overall wellness.

Although the Lady Spikers failed to reach the finals after bowing to University of Santo Tomas in the Final Four, they definitely made a lot of heads turn with their fitness trackers and how they help in making sure that they will be on top of their game.

La Salle will be back better, stronger next season — that’s for sure.