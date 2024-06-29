Photos

LA MESA ECOPARK REOPENS WITH PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT SIGNING

LOOK: At the reopening of La Mesa Ecopark in Quezon City on Saturday, 29 June 2024, Donato Almeda, President of Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. and Chief Regulatory Officer of Manila Water; Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte; Elpidio Vega, Chairman of the Board of MWSS; and Jocot De Dios, President and CEO of Manila Water, signed a memorandum of agreement. The Manila Water Company, in partnership with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) and the Quezon City Government, launched the first phase of La Mesa EcoPark. The management of La Mesa Ecopark will be overseen by the Manila Water Foundation. The reopening ceremony also included the unveiling of plans for Phase 2 and Phase 3. The rehabilitation of La Mesa Ecopark is expected to be completed by 2025. | via Analy Labor