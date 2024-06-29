Korda withdraws from UK tilt after dog bite

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — World number one and reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda said on Friday she has withdrawn from next week’s Ladies European Tour in England after being bitten by a dog recently.

Korda said in a statement on Instagram she was pulling out of the Aramco Team Series event at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead after being attacked last week.

“I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London,” Korda wrote.

“On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.”

“I apologize to the LET, the sponsors and my fans for my absence. Thank you for your understanding and I look forward to returning to the course soon.”

Korda provided no further details about the incident or the extent of her injuries.

The 25-year-old was in Washington last week for the Women’s PGA Championship.

She had missed the cut for the event on the day prior to being bitten — her third consecutive missed cut.

It is not clear when Korda expects to return to action, with next month’s major the Evian Championship in France looming from 11 to 14 July.