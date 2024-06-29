Kiana V unveils new music video ‘Sweet Release’

MJ Arda, who also served as co-director, brought his expertise in choreography, creating captivating dance sequences performed by the talented ATeam dancers: Nica Santos, Ysai Castro, Angel Datanagan and Mich Rosales. Their synchronized movements and dynamic energy add a vibrant layer to the music video, making it a visual feast for viewers.

The creative vision of the video was spearheaded by Kiana V, PMPC Star Awards for Music’s Best Female R&B recording artist for 2022, showcasing her versatility and depth as an artist. John Lozano’s styling, Booya’s makeup artistry and Patty Cristobal’s hair styling all contributed to the stunning visual aesthetics of the video.

Adding support to the project were Soundcheck, GVProductions, Inc. and Manila Genesis.

“Sweet Release” is not just a music video; it is a testament to the power of collaboration and the boundless creativity of Kiana V and her team. Fans can expect a mesmerizing visual experience that perfectly complements the soulful and evocative tones of the song. It launches at 9 a.m. Manila time and 6 p.m. Pacific time in the USA via Kiana V’s online channels.