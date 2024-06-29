Junior PGT resumes at NOGCC

BACOLOD — The ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas Series enters its third leg with top performers from last week’s Bacolod tournament eyeing repeat victories and crucial ranking points for the Philippine Match Play Championship in October.

Standouts include Tiffany Bernardino and Nyito Tiongko, champions in the 13-15 age groups. Bernardino, representing Makati, clinched a narrow one-stroke victory over Rane Chiu and Alexie Gabi at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

The competition heats up with the addition of Francine Jalandoni as the final leg of the regional series kicks off on Monday at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club.

Tiongko, dominant with a 10-stroke lead over Iloilo champion Inno Flores, stands as a key contender. Challengers such as Gabriel Handog, Begie Salahog, Dannuo Zhu, Cybon Casil, Manu Tiongko, Ejay Valenzuela, Jungie Delicana and Xian Travina promise a thrilling contest.

In the girls’ 16-18 category, Dominique Gotiong aims for back-to-back victories following her impressive debut in Bacolod. Breanna Rojas will also compete in this prestigious division of the nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

The boys’ 16-18 division guarantees fierce competition. Bacolod’s John Rey Oro seeks his second win in three tournaments against rivals like Simon Wahing from Del Monte, Coby Langamin and Keith Pagalan.

With Bacolod leg winner Patrick Tambalque absent in Singapore, an open-field battle awaits featuring contenders such as Blake Bautista, Eddie Gonzales Jr., John Paul Oro, Shawn Ong, Ezekiel Madrileño, Bryce Lacida, Marvin Serdenia, John Blancada, Azie Acuña, Alfonso Go, Gabriel Lacson, Lucas Kilayko, Christian Millan and Francis Gerochi.

The former Marapara course is set to challenge the young golfers with its tight fairways, water hazards, trees, and unpredictable winds that test even the shortest holes.

Other notable competitors include Maurysse Abalos returning in the girls’ 8-9 category, and Kvan Alburo aiming to sweep the Visayas series after wins in Iloilo and Bacolod.

In the boys’ 10-12 division, Race Manhit seeks to repeat his previous win against contenders such as Isaac Locsin, Zach Casil, Rafael Alvarez and Romel Pactolerin. Kelsey Bernardino prepares for a tough competition with Chelsea Ogborne, Mikaella Salahog and Crystalie Bornales in the girls’ division.

The five-month nationwide series awards points for the JPGT Match Play Championships at The Country Club in Laguna. Players accumulate points based on performance with no limit on event entries.

The top four results for Luzon and the top two for Visayas and Mindanao count towards the 72 national finals spots. Players participating in multiple series will have their best three results considered. The top four players from Luzon and the top two from Visayas and Mindanao advance to the head-to-head finals. The overall top player across series also earns a spot in the Match Play finals.