Insiders react

The Filipino entertainment industry was never the same with the advent of social media. TV shows with similar formats pitted against each other under the same timeslots was the usual scenario during the 90s and the early 2000s. One of the best neck-to-neck rivalries was that of showbiz-oriented talk shows under the major networks ABS-CBN and GMA-7. Saturday and Sunday afternoons were automatic dates for the ‘marites’ (gossip-loving) audiences eager to know the latest buzz on celebrities.

Under ABS-CBN, there were Showbiz Lingo (1992 to 1999); Showbiz Sabado (March to September 2003); Entertainment Kunek (2095 to 2006); Showbiz Inside Report (2012 to 2013); SNN Showbiz News Ngayon (2009 to 2011); and The Buzz (1999 to 2015).

Over at GMA Network, there were Startalk (1995 to 2015); S Files (1998 to 2007); and Showbiz Central (2007 to 2012).

DAILY TRIBUNE talked to some of these programs hosts to get their take on the end of this era on television.

Everybody’s a host

For “King of Talk” Boy Abunda (one of the original hosts of Startalk with Lolit Solis and Kris Aquino before moving to ABS-CBN to host The Buzz), social media is undeniably the most popular medium today to get one’s fix of celebrity information.

“Social media has become the talk show engine dahil (because) everybody has become — this is a bit of exaggeration — everybody has become a host,” he said.

“Everybody has become a critic. Everybody has become a commentator. So, kung titingnan mo ‘yan (So if you look at it), what is it that cannot be offered by everybody participating in the social media platform? Lahat ng mga ginagawa natin sa mga talk shows dati ay nagagawa na, except siguro analysis, dahil it would require experience and access to the newsmakers na wala ang iba (Everything that talk shows used to do are now being done, except perhaps analysis because that would require experience and access to the newsmakers that not everyone has),” Boy added.

Direct access

For Rosanna Roces (Startalk host from 1997 to 2004), social media became the fans’ direct access to their favorite stars.

“It’s because people gained access to the private lives of actors. There was no longer any need to watch talk shows that would sometimes intend to get people to fight each other or force them to admit things about one issue or blind item for the sake of ratings,” Rosanna said.

No need to wait

For Butch Francisco (original host of Showbiz Lingo before moving to Startalk), the viewers looking forward to weekends for the latest showbiz update was the fuel for the high ratings at the time.

“Before social media, print, TV and radio were the only platforms, and when something happened, people would look forward to knowing more about it through talk shows. That’s where the actors would talk. Now, they address these issues directly on their social media platforms so that it became pointless to do so in talk shows that had their heyday for a long time anyway,” Butch said.

Engagement possible

John Sweet Lapus acknowledges that social media killed the showbiz talk show format, but warns netizens to always be careful especially with fake news.

“People like to get fast and instant news. Social media gets them the information fast, and they are also able to engage right away. I just hope they would be careful because there may be times it’s fake news they are seeing on social media. During the time of showbiz-oriented talk shows, news would have been already confirmed, verified and updated before they were aired. It was not fast, but it was true,” Sweet opined.

Boy Abunda added that the celebrities themselves are now revealing and answering issues related to them through social media unlike before when it was the job solely of movie reporters and scribes.

“Another thing we have against us is the celebrities themselves. They, themselves, use the platform. It’s not like before when we would run after their reaction. One reaction, they are there. So, there is the analysis of the issue, and the combinations of many factors that talk shows can offer, although it’s hard to say, and I do not want to say that these are what killed talk shows. But, here in the Philippines, they certainly affected the industry in a big way,” Boy added.

The television showbiz talk show format has evolved and may be seen streamed on social media hosted by personalities producing their own content with vast numbers of subscribers and following. Some of the most popular ones are:

Toni Gonzaga’s Toni Talks (6.26M subscribers)

Boy Abunda Talk Channel (1.76M subscribers)

Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update (728K subscribers)

Cristy Fermin’s Showbiz Now Na! (260K subscribers)

The subject and issue featured on the show would often circulate on other social media platforms. Clips from the shows frequently get viral on Facebook and TikTok.