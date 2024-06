Photos

Iloilo’s Dinagyang Festival Wins Grand Champion at Aliwan Fiesta 2024

On 29 June 2024, contingents from various festivals across the Philippines battled it out in a vibrant display of culture and energy at the Aliwan Fiesta street dance competition held in Pasay City. Iloilo City's Dinagyang Festival stood out among the rest, captivating the judges and securing the coveted Grand Champion title. via John Louie Abrina