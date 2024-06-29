Ilocos Sur gunplay raises questions

Early in the morning of 27 June, a shooting incident happened on the Provincial Road in Barangay Poblacion, San Vicente. The victim, Roberto Castillo y Alasan, a 63-year-old local government worker from Barangay San Sebastian, was injured.

CCTV footage shows Castillo sweeping the street when two people on a white motorcycle approached from the east. The suspects, wearing helmets, shot Castillo and then sped away. Despite being shot multiple times, Castillo tried to fight back.

Emergency workers quickly took Castillo to Metro-Vigan Coop Hospital in Bantay, Ilocos Sur. At the scene, police found a .45 caliber handgun Castillo had used, along with six used bullet casings and one deformed bullet.

An anonymous source told the DAILY TRIBUNE that Castillo’s situation is suspicious. “Imagine a street sweeper with a .45 caliber gun and a bulletproof vest. Why would he have these? And how did he identify the suspects so quickly, even naming them as police officers?” the source said.