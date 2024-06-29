How ‘green’ is Phl’s PROPERTY industry

The country’s property industry is going through a major change, not just because of economic factors, but also because people have come to realize the importance of being environmentally responsible.

It used to be that sustainability was only a niche concern — now it’s becoming a top priority for developers, investors and homeowners.

This shift reflects a global trend towards creating a built environment that is more environmentally conscious. This places the Philippines in a great position to be advantageous of this growing demand.

“Real estate accounts for a significant portion of global carbon emissions,” Karina San Jose, a sustainability consultant for an architecture firm in Manila told DAILY TRIBUNE in a phone call.

Data from the World Green Building Council showed that 39 percent of global carbon emissions derive from the real estate sector.

Of these emissions, approximately 70 percent are produced by building operations, while the remaining 30 percent comes from construction.

“The Philippines, being an archipelago nation, is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Sustainable practices in property development are no longer a luxury, they’re a necessity,” San Jose said.

Real estate and investment management service provider Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) said the number of certified green buildings in the Philippines has seen a compounded annual growth rate of 4.6 percent over the past five years, with office spaces leading the way.