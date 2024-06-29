How emerging technologies are shaping the future of education

Technology, a pervasive force in our society, is reshaping education, offering a world of possibilities for students.

As technology advances, it opens doors to new ways of learning, empowering students to explore and harness its full potential. There is a transformative role in emerging technology in education that instills a sense of optimism on the future of learning and the power it holds to empower all.

Positive effects

One of technology’s most significant impacts on education is its ability to provide a more accessible and efficient means of learning.

Learning platforms that can carry bytes of files containing educational material allow students to access it anytime and anywhere with whatever device they have.

With social media applications like Messenger, students can communicate and collaborate on school work, particularly group activities, even when in distance. With suitable devices and a strong Internet, students can continue their studies with technology.

Aside from giving learners and instructors an efficient means to learn and communicate, technology has paved the way for unique and more interactive learning methods tailored for today’s tech-oriented environment. Apps and sites such as Peardeck and Kahoot contain educational, quiz-like games for students to make learning more enjoyable. A few clicks here and there can create interactive and engaging slideshows.

Technology is not just a tool for learning; it is also a gateway to personalized education.

With a cellphone or laptop, students can access a wealth of materials tailored to their learning style, thanks to the various algorithms used by AI. They can use tools designed to enhance their writing skills, learn from their mistakes, all while efficiently completing tasks.

Technology also enables teachers and students to track student performance and progress, making the journey more transparent and effective. Learning is now more accessible and efficient.

Challenges

While technology may be a powerful tool in education, it does possess challenges, including accessibility and the digital divide.

Some students may find using technology challenging, needing help catching up with more tech-savvy peers. Aside from that, the increased anonymity granted by social media and technology could obstruct communication and cause further confusion. These challenges in integrating technology into education can also become more prominent through a lack of Internet and devices in some cases.

Unskilled technology users can find themselves in a tight spot when utilizing technology in learning.

Those who lack experience expressing their ideas via technology might need clarification on themselves and their audience, and those with insufficient skills in using technology to learn may learn little. Also, social media apps that involve sharing videos and pictures may garner unwanted attention from outside sources if the users are not careful in sharing them.

Most of all, learners and instructors alike may need to be excessively reliant on the tools offered by technology. Instead of using these tools to sharpen their skills, they dull their minds by making the tools do their tasks through artificial intelligence (AI). Academic progress cannot be tracked one hundred percent accurately by technology alone, for students can use technology to cheat on their work. This way, technology hinders learning.

Technology may allow us to learn flexibly and efficiently. However, it may result in learning deprivation because it creates shortcuts for essential processes.

Learning with technology

Education with technology can still be fruitful, safe, and fun.

By knowing the rewards and risks of utilizing our tech in learning, we educate ourselves on the potential of these tools to benefit us. After all, we have diverse ways of learning, and technology can help the right people if we remain open-minded about its effects.