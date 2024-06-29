Home tech trends for Filipinos

Filipinos are adopting technology in the ever changing digital world to improve their living environments.

Smart technology solutions has become the norm whether one lives in a home in the tranquil areas or at a condominium in the heart of Metro Manila. These are a few of the most innovative ways technology is being used to modernize Filipino houses and condos.

Smart home devices

At the forefront of home technology are smart home appliances.

Convenience and efficiency are provided by smart speakers (i.e Google Home, Amazon Echo, Alexa) and smart plugs and lights. Residents can streamline their everyday lives by controlling lighting, appliances and even create bespoke automation routines with only a voice command or a tap on their smartphone.