HIGH-TECH ‘FIT CHECK’

In the movie Clueless, everyone was drooling over Cher’s closet — not only for her already fabulous wardrobe, but for what it could do. Long before iPads were a thing, she scrolled and picked her OOTD, and some high-tech elves would pick them out and bring them out to her. This was the ‘90s, and that was as high-tech as it got. Fast forward to 2024, and technology has inspired, or shall we say forced, fashion to take giant leaps forward to keep up with the stylish set.

From the design process to the shopping experience, no single aspect of fashion has been left unscathed by technology. Between AI (artificial intelligence) fast gaining traction in all things creative, and the world’s obsession with instant gratification at every turn (hello, social media), it’s either keep up or get out.

So far, no one seems to be tapping out. On the upside, all these high-tech advances have heightened the appetite, especially for the millennial and Gen Z set, to stay on top of trends, no matter what the cost.

Here’s what it takes to keep that ‘fit check on trend with tech:

AI, may I?

Artificial Intelligence has gotten a bad rap of late, creeping into different aspects of our lives, with a perceived negative impact on creativity and potential job losses. While that may be true in part, there are some pros when it comes to fashion, whether it’s in the design process, business analysis, or the customer experience.

For starters, AI is all about data. That’s a fact. Data that can be used to enhance business processes like inventory management, and improving the customer experience. Every click on the app or on an after-sales survey is a goldmine of information brands can use to entice shoppers back into their stores. Customer A favors sporty casual pieces, while customer B prefers a more polished look. Guess what the app will be serving up the next time they browse for new clothes? These sartorial choices then build the foundation for the next season’s trend report. It won’t be long before those new pieces make it in store.

AI is also forecast to be an essential tool in the hastening the process of getting a garment from sketchpad to store. Generative AI programs can aid the visualization of the designs and its various iterations, saving on the costs of actual production. Resources can instead be channeled towards materials and manpower.

Cut from The Cloth

In one of the challenges for design competition show Project Runway, the competitors are tasked to create their own fabric using design software and a 3D printer. Building on this premise, fashion designers can now create a wide range of fabrics suited to their needs — whether it be through color, print and texture. Innovations in this area also provide a venue to further explore sustainability options, as the demand and market for eco-friendly alternatives continue to expand. Again, technology becomes the enabler for creatives to achieve their highly-customized vision at (almost) lightning speed.

VR, AR and you

Itching for some new clothes? Nowadays, all fashion-philes have to do is go to their favorite shopping app or site, pick out the ones they like, and ‘try’ them on. Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are changing the game, through immersive and interactive experiences that mimic a visit to the store. Style, fit, color, size — try before you buy! They can even try to see how their OOTDs will look in a real world setting. Need a second opinion, sharing on social media is but a click away.

Makeup brands have benefitted from this technology, as consumers get to try that new lippie or eyeshadow they’ve been dreaming about. This UX often leads to higher conversion rates and ‘add to cart’. A side benefit for brands investing heavily in their VR and AR capabilities is that it sets them up for future generations of shoppers for whom technology is just a necessary part of life.

The steady rise of E-commerce

With the pandemic came the steep rise of online shopping. With everyone in fear of the outside world, everything was a few clicks and a credit card (or MAYA or GCash) number away. Technology, by way of app or website updates and increasing payment portals, has made the experience so seamless that adding to cart is pretty much assured.

Brick-and-mortar stores work in sync with their online counterparts that one can shift between shopping from one to the other with ease. Customers often drop by the stores for the actual touch, feel and fit, but make the final purchase online. Collaborations between brands and big name department stores deepen the shopping experience through virtual settings and special offers. E-commerce platforms dedicated to vintage and preloved clothing and merchandise also make it easier for consumers to access sustainable options.

3D printing is in

Talk of 3D printing is nothing new, as the breadth of its applications has rapidly grown in recent years. Its impact on the fashion industry has come by way of speeding up the design and prototype process. Designers can come up with an idea, and see it come to fruition in a matter of hours or days, depending on access to the needed technology. Adjustments are made almost as soon as prototypes come out, hastening the production process, and minimizing waste. With the appetite for new styles and innovation on the climb, this could redefine how retailers and designers serve their fast fashion and bespoke customers at the speed that they desire.

Smart wear and smart watches

Remember when smart just meant intelligent? Today, our constant need to be connected to the internet has redefined the word in bigger ways than we can imagine. After smart TVs and smart phones, smart watches and smart textiles have become de rigeur all in the name of functionality. While Uniqlo Airism and Nike DriFit were designed to lick off sweat and keep the wearer cool, innovation has clothing doing so much more.

Sensors, nano technology, special threads and microchips help regulate and track bodily functions, other fitness metrics and comfort levels. Whether used individually or in tandem with your smart watch or accessories like the Oura ring, what you wear can actually tell you how well you’re doing, or not, and then some. Outside of health and fitness, the potential applications for smart textiles are immense, more so in this environmentally-challenged world.

Fashion at your fingertips

In the last decade, social media has shifted from being just a way to keep in touch with each other. It has evolved into the pivotal space where brands flex their marketing muscles to reach their consumers wherever they are found.

Real-time posting and streaming of celebrities and models strutting down runways and red carpets in their couture dresses give everyone a front row seat to these high-profile, by-invite-only affairs. Case in point, at the recent Met Gala, content creators had the world tuned in to both the sartorial successes and fashion faux pas even before the last celebrity had cleared the famous steps. As they say, everyone’s a critic, and social media is their playground.

Luxury brands use social media and the Internet to their advantage to increase media coverage locally by inviting them to “witness” the new collection, albeit through your tablet or your computer screen. A fancy grazing box and a bottle of champagne complement the fancy tux and gown, even if it is within the comforts of home. The rise of influencers has also given the platform a semblance of gravitas, as brands flock to them in the hopes of converting followers to actual sales. Or at the very least, market traction.

Is it très chic or tech-chic? Perhaps it’s best to say, resistance is futile!