Guam Visitors Bureau joins GTBA’s Travel Sale Expo 2024

Philippine travelers can soon take advantage of numerous offers to visit Guam in this year’s Travel Sale Expo 2024, organized by the Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) and One Klik Events.

The GTBA signed a partnership agreement with the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) last June 21, 2024. This is the GVB’s second time participating as sponsor and exhibitor in the Travel Sale Expo, which will run from September 27-29 at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

GTBA president and TSE 2024 chairperson Michelle Taylan signed the partnership agreement with ms. Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB Director of Global Marketing; Ms. Sharlene Guerrero, GVB senior marketing manager; and ms. Akemi Aguon, GVB Marketing manager.

“We’re excited to be working with the Guam Visitors Bureau once again. They’re a wonderful partner and we are thankful to have their support in this year’s installment of the Travel Sale Expo,” Taylan said.

“We are pleased to partner with GTBA. The Travel Sale Expo is a great opportunity for us to directly speak with Filipino travelers and tourism partners on why Guam is America’s hidden gem and why Guam should be a top choice for a first US vacation,” Guerrero adds.

The GTBA has been busy working with Guam officials in promoting golf tourism through partnership exploration tours and friendly golf tournaments. Taylan also noted the positive momentum in the bid for visa-free travel for Filipinos hoping to visit Guam.

“We’re seeing a lot of positive response to include the Philippines in Guam’s visa waiver program, and we want to hop into that momentum by giving Filipino travelers an idea of what they can expect from this beautiful US island territory,” Taylan said.

Travel Sale Expo 2024 brings together over a hundred exhibitors from the airlines, accommodation, tours and leisure sectors, with discounted rates and exclusive promos to be offered. The event is also a chance to discover new and emerging destinations and travel trends for bargain prices.