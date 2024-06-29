GREENERGY under Lacson pushes green energy sources

Greenergy Holdings Inc. (GREENERGY) is positioning itself as a leader in green business ventures.

Guided by principles of people empowerment, integrity, and environmental responsibility, GREENERGY aims to foster economic growth through sustainable practices while ensuring long-term profitability for stakeholders.

The company focuses on developing clean energy options for future generations.

GREENERGY was established in 1992 as MUSX Corporation, initially specializing in semiconductor products. In 1999, it transformed into a holding company and later divested from semiconductors in 2010. The company then shifted its focus to various green industries, including renewable energy, agriculture, and information technology.

In late 2022, under new leadership — Edgardo C. Lacson (chairman) and Atty. Daniel C. Subido (president and CEO) — Greenergy narrowed its focus to sustainable community development projects, particularly affordable housing and renewable energy.

The company secured P770 million in private equity to initiate these projects.

In 2012, Greenergy established Winsun Green Ventures Inc. (WINSUN) as a wholly-owned subsidiary with a focus on sustainable community development. Under the new leadership, Greenergy significantly increased WINSUN's capitalization to P500 million. WINSUN will serve as the implementing arm for Greenergy's affordable housing and solar power initiatives.

GREENERGY's business model aims to tackle the nation's housing backlog and looming energy crisis. The company achieves this by providing affordable housing units and promoting renewable energy through public-private partnerships with local government units and private companies.