Go eyes higher incentives for para-athletes

Amid the buzz of preparations for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and other local sports competitions, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, took a moment to highlight the efforts and needs of para-athletes in the country.

Go emphasized the importance of equitable recognition and support for para athletes compared to their able-bodied counterparts during a recent meet and greet at the Philippine Sports Commission office in Manila City where he also distributed support to members of the Alas Pilipinas Women’s Volleyball team.

He further highlighted that the achievements of para athletes, who exert as much effort and sweat in their competitions as their able-bodied counterparts, deserve recognition and substantial rewards reflective of their contributions and sacrifices for the nation.

Go authored SBN 2116, a proposal that aims to amend Republic Act 10699, also known as the “National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.” The proposed measures seek to upgrade the incentives for para athletes competing in international competitions.

This bill also intends to provide equal opportunities and recognition to all athletes, thereby promoting inclusivity and diversity in sports.

The senator’s commitment extends beyond the imminent international competitions. He mentioned the ongoing preparations for the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu, emphasizing the event’s significance in discovering potential athletic talents across the country, not just within the National Capital Region.